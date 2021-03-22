



Anthony Joshua will have ‘another blackout’ and get stopped by Tyson Fury in their £200million showdown.

That is according to legendary trainer Teddy Atlas, who feels Fury could expose Joshua similarly to how Andy Ruiz Jr did in the sole defeat of his professional career.

The unified champion is set to fight British rival Fury later this summer after the pair finally signed off on the first of their two heavyweight blockbusters last week.

Atlas, who helped train Mike Tyson during the early days of his career, is backing Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in the early 2000s because he has ‘a better chin’ and ‘can do more things’ than Joshua.

Speaking on The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, the 64-year-old said: ‘I think Fury could stop him.

‘I like AJ, he’s a good fighter, he’s got good talent, he’s had a great comeback. I like all that.





‘I’m not going to say he has a China chin, I’m not going to say that. But, I’m gonna say Fury has a better chin.

‘And I’m going to say he’s been to dark places when he got stopped by Ruiz. He being Joshua. He went to dark places.

‘Now he found a light and he lit the room up and he’s back into a place that’s lit. I just don’t think he’s that far away from a power shortage.

‘I think there could be a blackout again, where his confidence [goes].

‘When I say the electricity, the light, I attach it to confidence, belief, mental strength and durability.

‘I think that a blackout could happen in that generator of his again. He’s not far from removed from being taken back to no lights.

Anthony Joshua recently showed he is no longer interested in much talk but action. The Nigeria born British pugilist recently warned Fury to dump twitter rant and get set for the battle ahead.