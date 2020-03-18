<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson went philosophical in a recent interview x-raying life and drawing some conclusions.

The very famous pugilist even got to the point of declaring that fame is nothing and that man needs to realise that he is nothing!

“We take ourselves too seriously. We think we’re somebody. Who the f*k? We’re nothing! “We come from s t; we think we’re special! Fame is s t.” he said

It’s fair to assume Mike Tyson probably didn’t fear many opponents throughout his explosive boxing career because he doesn’t even fear death.

Tyson is one of the hardest-hitting heavyweights in history, claiming 44 of his 50 professional victories by way of knockout.

He also had one of the most terrifying personas of all time, which wasn’t exactly soothed when he was disqualified for biting a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997.

‘Iron’ Mike has certainly mellowed since hanging up the gloves in 2005, however, even becoming good friends with former nemesis Holyfield.





And in a fascinating interview with The Sportsman, Tyson has revealed he is becoming less afraid of death as the years go on.

“I knew there was a possibility that I could die during training, during a fight,” he said.

“I knew that. But I wasn’t scared, because I thought if anybody was going to die, I would do the killing. That self-confidence was a survival mechanism.

“But now, from my experience, from what I believe, the more I know about not existing, the more willing I am to die.”

When asked if he looks forward to death, Tyson said: “Yeah. I don’t fear it.

“Living might be more complicated than dying to me. The belief of it.

“I don’t know if it’s true, because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can’t handle living.

“Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can’t do it, they struggle.