



Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson, Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa will be in Nigeria in August for the African Heavyweight Champion title fight tagged, “Who’s The King of Africa”.

The African Kings fight in one of the three world class on the night which also includes ABU African Super Welterweight fight and WBC Cruiserweight champion fight.

Both Tyson and the Prince Al Khalifa attended the last African heavyweight fight held in Cape Verde where Junior Maximus defeated Falsal Arrami to emerge winner.

In a chat, the promoter, who is also the CEO of Green Studio, Savlo Montrond, said the names of the top boxers in the title fight which will include a Nigerian, will be unveiled next month in an international world conference in Nigeria.

Montrond noted that his company decided to bring the fight to Nigeria in conjunction with the Ooni of Ife Global Outreach as part of efforts to develop boxing in Nigeria, adding that he has a five-year plan to keep bringing in top fights to Nigeria to give hope to the sport, which has produced talents in Africa over the years.

“This is all about Africa where we want to be the one telling our own story. We want to show the good things that is happening in Africa and that is why we decided to do the biggest boxing title in Africa’, Montrond said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooni of Ife Global Outreach, Dr. Ayobami Oyedare, said apart from developing the sport, the event will attract investors to the country.

“We need a re-transformation of sports using the energy of the youths rightly in such a way that it will help Nigeria to achieve our dreams. That is, making sure that our young talents, who are dreaming, can have their dream realized. We also need to attract investors through our sports.

“Sports economic summit is a huge opportunity, especially these particular fights which will be bring the Prince of Bahrain to Nigeria with whole lots of vehicles of companies planning to come to Nigeria to sign different kinds of businesses in Nigeria. That is a massive and exciting platform that Nigeria is going to benefit from,” Oyedare said.