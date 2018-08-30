Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson, believes Anthony Joshua is the best heavyweight in the world, ahead of the likes of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO champion, while his direct rival Wilder is the WBC king.

Wilder and Joshua were in talks to fight this summer, but it now seems the American is set to take on Fury later this year.

Fans are desperate to see the top heavyweights go to war, but Tyson thinks Joshua has already proven he is the best.

‘Right now, Anthony Joshua seems to be the best out of the whole lot of them,’ Tyson told Seconds Out .

‘He’s the stronger guy, bigger guy, more put together, more put together as far as boxing skills are concerned as well.

‘I think he’s the best fighter out of the lot.’’