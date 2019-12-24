<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Floyd Mayweather has again put up a massive show of opulence after gifting his daughter Iyanna a new Mercedes-AMG G63 2019 model which reportedly cost a whopping £150,000 as Christmas gift.

The boxing legend has a fully successful career spanning decades and basks in affluence and social prestige befitting a sports celebrity.

The former WBC welterweight champion similarly boasts of 50-0 undefeated streaks in boxing history throughout his career, marking him out one of the biggest names in the boxing game.

But of a huge interest – apart from his enviable boxing stint- is his inexplicable love for his family, especially his son Zion and first daughter Iyanna.

Iyanna, who is following her father’s fame step in rap music, was gifted the assorted Mercedes car for the celebration of Yuletide season.

This came after the retired boxer’s son Zion flaunted the photos of his Mercedes SUV which cost over $40,000 on his Instagram page.

Iyanna, who completed her high school education at the age of 15 before earning her diploma at 18, released her first song Oh Okay Remix in October 2018.

The new gift from “The Money” has brought the Mayweather family into the social media discussion with the boxing legend’s fans on Instagram hailing him for being a good father. “Best Boxer and the Best father in the world,” a fan wrote.