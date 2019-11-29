<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Boxing trainer Abel Sanchez has predicted an outright victory for the British boxer Anthony Joshua against Andy Ruiz Jr in their December 7 re-match bout.

Sanchez thinks the money that Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) made from his previous fight with Joshua last June, has taken something away from him.

Sanchez does give Ruiz a chance of winning if he can take Joshua’s shots, and batter him with speedy combinations like last time they fought. He just doesn’t believe Ruiz will be able to raise his game to that same level again. At the same time, Sanchez believes the Joshua’s 15-20 pound weight loss will help improve his game, and enable him to beat Ruiz.

“I think Andy has a good chance. I see the roles reversed,” said Sanchez to Fighthub in analyzing the Joshua vs Ruiz rematch. “In the first fight, Anthony Joshua was the superstar in England, and had an airplane, had limos, had talk shows, and had everything. He was living the life.

“Now I see Joshua losing 15-20 pounds, looking slim and training hard. You don’t see any of that stuff that you saw in the past, and you see Andy doing those things. So if Andy can buckle down and let Manny take control, then he stands a good chance. But I still think Joshua beats him.

“You saw Joshua in one fight against [Alexander] Povetkin, who is kind of the same fighter against everybody except Joshua that Andy Ruiz was against Joshua, and he beat the heck out of Povetkin. Joshua didn’t win a gold medal, and become a world champion after 12 or 13 fights, because he can’t fight,” said Sanchez.

Ruiz has been fighting for too many years for him to be ruined by the money he made from the one fight against Joshua, because it was only just that one fight.

Although some fighters completely lose their drive to train hard after tasting money for the first time, Ruiz doesn’t appear to be one of them.

Comparing Ruiz to 40-year-old Alexander Povetkin is a strange comparison that Sanchez is making, because they’re on opposite sides of the age spectrum. Moreover, Povetkin has SLOW hand speed, and he’s not as a combination puncher as Ruiz. The size difference between Ruiz and Povetkin is significant. If Joshua is going to win the rematch, it won’t be due to Ruiz being a similar fighter to Povetkin.

Bringing up Joshua’s gold medal in the 2012 Olympics was also a bad idea for Sanchez to strengthen his argument that he’ll defeat Ruiz in the rematch. For those who don’t remember, Joshua’s Gold medal was quite controversial. A lot of boxing fans think that he was gifted the medal due to the Olympics taking place in London, England that year.

The reality is, Joshua struggled and appeared to lose to Roberto Cammarelle and Erislandy Savon in the competition. Those fights were so close that you can’t say that Joshua proved that he was better than either of those fighters.

“There was a night like all fighters have that you hope doesn’t happen in the fight,” said Sanchez. “You how it happens in the gym while sparring, and he had that kind of night. Andy had nothing to lose, as he was not going to be deterred that night. Andy is a different Andy today. He’s got a Rolls Royce, and he’s got a mansion. All those things make you soft.

“That’s why I say Manny will be the key focus. He stand a good chance of out-boxing him. He’s not going to knock Joshua out this time. He’s going to out-box him, because he’s got faster hands, because he can take a shot. It’s all those things, but he’s going to have to be in premier kind of shape in order to beat Anthony Joshua on December 7th.

“Joshua didn’t get knocked out like that. He got hit, and knocked down. Andy got knocked down. This is boxing. Even the greatest, Muhammad Ali got knocked down. Joshua didn’t get a devastating knockout,” said Sanchez. Until proven otherwise, you must assume that Ruiz will be the same fighter he’s always been when he faces Joshua on December 7. You don’t forget how to fight overnight, and there’s too many reasons for Ruiz to try as hard as he can to win again.

If Joshua wins this fight, it’ll be due to having a great game plan, and/or him catching Ruiz with a big shot like he did in their fight last June . Ruiz was able to get up off the deck to beat Joshua in the 3rd round, but maybe he won’t be able to do that if he gets caught again.