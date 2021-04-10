



Anthony Joshua could face Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium after the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan gave his support to the fight being held at the venue.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is set to present multiple venue options to the two fighters.

It is possible that the undisputed world heavyweight title fight could be held at Wembley on July 24.

Khan says that he is open to the fight being held at Wembley if Hearn contacts him.

As reported by Sky Sports, Khan said, “Eddie Hearn can do anything. I mean this guy is amazing. I call Eddie a friend, I’m a fan of his.

“The fact that he pulled off Joshua-Klitschko, 90,000 was impressive. We worked closely with him.





“I’m keen to see Joshua-Fury, I think it will be amazing. I’m not going to tell you who I’m backing, but wouldn’t it be great to see those two great boxers, world champions, boxing amongst their own fans. Both Tyson and Anthony will tell you how grateful they are to their fans in this country.

“Eddie knows how to reach me. We’ll do what we can to support Eddie. I appreciate there’s politics in boxing as well. I appreciate there’s issues around broadcasting, there’s issues around sponsorship, but if Eddie and the teams want to have the fight in London, we’re ready.”