<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria-born Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie is looking forward to facing Belgium’s Yves Ngabu for the European Boxing Union (EBU) European Cruiser Title in London next month.

Okolie, unbeaten in 13 fights, faces a tough European title challenge in the World Boxing Super Series final at London O2 Arena on October 26 against Ngabu who has 20 straight wins to his credit.

The fight will be part of the under-card action of Britain’s Josh Taylor defending his World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) Diamond Super Light-weight titles against American Regis Prograis.

Okolie said: “He (Ngabu) speaks very confidently and I am looking forward to it.

“It is going to be very exciting.”

European champion Ngabu is sure of the beating Okolie, adding that while London-born Okolie is a good fighter, he is much stronger than the British and Commonwealth champion.

He said: “He is a good fighter, but I know where I want to go and I have to get him out of my way.

“Now I’m just focused on my work and we’re going to see on October 26.

“I believe I’m stronger than him.”

Yves Ngabu, 30, beat Tamas Lodi in 2017 to win the vacant EBU European Cruiser Title and has successfully defended it twice, first against Geoffrey Battelo in 2018 and Micki Nielsen early in 2019.