<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie believes he would enjoy beating Jack Massey as the Nigeria-born boxer puts his Commonwealth and British cruiser-weight title on the line.

Okolie was expected to fight former World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiser-weight champion Denis Lebedev but a deal could not materialise so the 26 year-old Rio 2016 Olympian will now face ‘One Smack’ Massey at Manchester Arena on Saturday July 6.

Okolie, also the WBA Continental Cruiser-weight champion, said: “Jack Massey is a fighter with pedigree.

“He has a lot of strength, a lot of ability and a lot of hunger. I am going to enjoy beating him in front of all of his fans. He is another undefeated fighter that I will inflict a first career defeat on.”

“He has criticised me publicly and openly and I want to use my frustration to beat him in the most convincing way possible.”

Jack Massey is a 26 year-old orthodox boxer and remains undefeated in 16 fights. He became a professional boxer in 2013 and half of his fights ending with knock outs.

Okolie knocked out Wadi Camacho in the fourth round to add the Commonwealth belt to his British title in March and undefeated in 12 fights since his professional debut in 2017.