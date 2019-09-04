<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

World Boxing Council (WBC) International Super-flyweight champion, Aliu Lasisi says plans are in top gear to defend his title in Nigeria.

The Dubai-based unbeaten boxer revealed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Vintage Press Limited, publishers of The Nation Newspaper and SportingLife respectively at their Lagos office on Tuesday.

The 28 year old, who also holds the WBC International super-flyweight silver belt, said he will be defending his golden belt at a yet to be announced venue.

“The purpose of my visit is to show appreciation to the sports paper for their support. The Paper has been monitoring my progress by reporting all my fights in Dubai, even when I won the international Silver super flyweight title in Ghana. We have so many boxers across the globe and the sports paper is one of those that monitor our activities to let people back home know what we are up to. The media house is doing a great job and I must commend them.

“Right now I’m preparing for my title defense in Nigeria. We have been in talks with Lewis Boxing Promotion which is owned by Henry Lewis, to see how the event will go. Lewis Promotion is a new outfit in the country that is committed to the development of boxing in the country. We are hoping to get other sponsors too.

“There is possibility of holding the fight either in Ibadan or Lagos. But for me, I want Ibadan because I am from that part if the country. I want to assure Nigerians that I will never disappoint them whenever the fight holds,” Lasisi said.

Lasisi who is sponsored by Top8 and fights for Round 10 Boxing Club in UAE vowed to double efforts in his quest to take his career and image of the country to the zenith.