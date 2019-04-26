<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Saleh Gloves Promotions and World Class Athletes Promotions on Friday said that plans were underway for Nigeria’s Larry Ekundayo “Natural” to defend his IBF European Welterweight crown on home soil.

According to the promoters, the fight night will be heated with another sensational boxer, Nigeria’s current WBF (African) Cruserweight Champion Tony Salam “Sugar”, fighting for the WBO Cruserweight title.

Also on the fight card for the night are some home grown talents such as Rilwal Lawal and Taiwo Olowu among six other boxers that will be fighting for vacant national titles.

Saleh Fawaz, the CEO Saleh Gloves Promotions made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos to announce the fights schedule for June 30 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

Fawaz said that the opponents are being contacted and would be announced to the public soon.

“We are happy to announce to the public that Nigeria’s Salam and Ekundayo will be fighting come June 30 here in Lagos Nigeria.

“So many boxers within their range are contacted as regards the fight night and as soon as we solidify everything, we will also make the general public aware of the developments.

“It will be spectacular events where boxing will be mixed with entertainment and lots of good security and fun for the family to watch and enjoy,’’ Fawaz said.

Fawas added that his dream was to take Nigerian boxing to the top of the top where he could make things happen for the boxers to realise their dreams which was being the best at their craft.

Similarly, Ben Gray, who is CEO of World Class Athletes Promotions and also the boxing promoter for Ekundayo, said that Nigeria had the capacity to rule the world in boxing.

He said the future was very bright if people could come together and work as a team for the good of the sport.

“I am very proud to work with Ekundayo, we have been together since 2012 and I been part of his dream which is to be a world champion, and I see him reaching that soon.

“It will be great if he can do that here in Nigeria, it will go a long way to inspire a lot of young boxers fast coming up the ranks.

“My motive as a Briton is to contribute my quota to the development of boxing in Nigeria and help guide Nigeria’s best boxers to the top of their career,’’ Gray said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, the President, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), has said that he was proud of the kind of attention boxing was getting, especially from Saleh Gloves Promotions.

He also praised the efforts of World Class Athletes for the initiative to bring Ekundayop home to defend his title.

He added that boxing would continue to develop if more people join hands to support this initiative for the good of the great boxers we have to showcase.