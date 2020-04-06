Arsenal are hoping to ‘nick’ Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight world title clash with Kubrat Pulev from North London rivals Tottenham, Eddie Hearn has admitted.

Heavyweight title contender Kubrat Pulev will donate half of his Anthony Joshua fight fee to the battle against Coronavirus Disease.

The 38-year-old was due to face IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 before the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been reported the Bulgarian will earn over £4 million from the fight.


A new date has yet to be scheduled, but the fighter with a 28-1 record has vowed to make a donation to help fight the spread of the disease.

“I donate 50 per cent to the tireless heroes in the fight against coronavirus,” he told German newspaper Bild.

“To nurses, hospitals and for the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment in the fight against the devilish virus.”

Pulev’s only career defeat came to then heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories