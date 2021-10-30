Jake Paul to face Tyson Fury in December bout

The next fight for celebrity YouTube sensation Jake Paul has been set for December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul is billed to go against Tommy Fury, and according to a press release, the fight will be a 192-pound catchweight.

Paul is a 4-0 professional boxer with more than 20 million YouTube subscribers. He beat fellow social media star AnEsonGib, former NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson, former UFC title contender Ben Askren, and most recently, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley by split decision.

However, Paul would be facing a professional boxer for the first time when he enters the ring to take on Fury.

Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and a former star of “Love Island UK” has gone seven fights without losing. He most recently defeated Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision on the undercard of Paul’s bout with Woodley in September.

In a press release for the bout, Fury said, “Jake Paul is about to learn a serious life lesson. This is my world, and he doesn’t belong here. I’m not one of these MMA men or basketball players, I have been boxing my whole life. On December 18th I will show the world the difference between a YouTuber and a real fighting man.”

Paul welcomed the prospect and replied that he is looking forward to his “toughest challenge yet.”

“Fight a real boxer they’ve said, and that is exactly what I’m doing,” Paul said. “An undefeated boxer from the legendary Fury bloodline. However, this one is more than just boxing for me.

“It’s for America and showing the world there is no other country that gives you the opportunity to achieve whatever you set your mind to. It’s for every young person who has a dream and dedicates their life to achieving it.”