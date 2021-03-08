



Israel Adesanya’s flawless record came to an abrupt end following his defeat to Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 259 light heavyweight championship in Las Vegas.

The Nigerian mixed martial artist suffered his first professional defeat in the combat sport after bowing to his Polish opponent in the fifth round through a unanimous decision. All three judges gave the contest to Blachowicz with a scorecard of 49–46, 49–45, 49–45 at the end of the meeting. However, while reacting to the setback, the 31-year-old insisted that the fight didn’t go as planned, adding that he was unable to sleep before the fight.





He told UFC on BT Sport by the ringside: “No, not exactly because I thought I was going to win and you know, I couldn’t sleep last night and instead of doing wines I was doing lines just to stay up.

“They got me one of these (bottle of wine) and I probably should have had it maybe I would have slept better. “Yes it didn’t go the way I wanted it but dare to be great, you know the critics are on the sidelines but I am the one putting my life on the line.”