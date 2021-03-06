



Nigeria-born MMA, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will attempts to be just the fourth person to be a two-weight UFC world champion.

The middleweight champion is stepping up to try and take the UFC’s light heavyweight crown from Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz in Sunday’s clash at Las Vegas USA.

Adesanya, who is known as ‘The Last Stylebender’, faces a tough task against the experienced and heavier Pole but he is no stranger to tackling monsters.

The stakes are high for both stars. On one side, Blachowicz was always doubted, and even after winning the title against Dominick Reyes certain groups aren’t considering him an elite of the UFC.





Meanwhile, Adesanya puts his perfect record on the line but is after a big prize, and that is holding two belts at the same time. That is why Saturday’s matchup creates so much hype around the world.

Blachowicz (-210) won his title belt at the same event where Adesanya demolished Paulo Costa. Back then, the Pole had an impressive performance as well, with him trashing Reyes, who came into this bout as a massive favorite. In case you don’t remember well enough how Jan ended that one, here is the video underneath to refresh your memory.