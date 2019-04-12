<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former IBF champion Nigerian-born female boxer, Helen Joseph, popularly known as “The Iron Lady” has challenged her counterparts in the United States to a fight, saying she is ready to knock out her competitors.

Helen Joseph nicknamed “The Princess of Africa” in her boxing world, fights in the featherweight division, has said that she wants to put Nigeria on the world female boxing map.

The Rivers State-born boxer, Joseph had three different boxing titles: the WBF, IBF, GBU but has confessed that her opponents were afraid to come out to fight her. She ranks among the top in the world of female boxing and has five weight classes – flyweight 115, bantamweight 118, super bantam 112, featherweight 116 and any other super featherweight 129.

“In these categories, all these female boxers are running, they don’t want to fight me. When I was back in Africa, they were reigning all over the U.S. and they were unbeatable. But ‘The Iron Lady’ has arrived and everybody has run away, nobody wants to fight. I mean I’m knocking on their doors and they don’t want to come out…”

Despite the frustration from not getting opponents, she is optimistic ”I will bring them out because they have what I need, they have all the titles that I desire. I will keep collecting those titles from them and pack them because I know they will not take it from me.”

“I want that message to go out there and let them know that I remain the ‘Iron Lady’, the ‘Princess of Africa’ and I fear nobody,” Joseph taunted her competition.

Joseph who hold numerous awards; the best fighter of the year 2012, best fighter of the year 2015, and the best knockout of the year 2017, insists that she is fearless, Her ultimate dream is to return home and fight a world title fight on home soil.