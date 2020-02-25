<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte have leapfrogged Deontay Wilder in the Ring Magazine’s new top ten heavyweight rankings.

The prestigious US based publication now list three Brits as the best in the world following Tyson Fury’s knockout win over Wilder on Saturday night.

Heading into the bout, Fury was number one and Wilder was number two. This meant that the vacant Ring Magazine title could be on the line.

However, following the result Wilder has dropped below two more UK heavyweights while Fury has been elevated to champion status.

Their website explains: “The Ring ratings are compiled by the magazine’s Editorial Board, with the participation of the Ring Ratings Panel of boxing journalists from around the world.”

10: Oscar Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs)

9: Adam Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs)

8: Michael Hunter (18-1-1, 12 KOs)

7: Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs)

6: Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs)

5: Andy Ruiz Jr (33-2, 22 KOs)

4: Luis Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs)

3: Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs)

2: Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs)

1: Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs)

Champion: Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs)