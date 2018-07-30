Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola emerged the best boxer of the GOtv Boxing Night 15 when he defeated Price ‘Lion’ Nwoye by a unanimous decision in their national lightweight bout.

He won N1 million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy for the best boxer of the night which held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, (formerly known as Liberty Stadium) Ibadan-Oyo state.

Hard punching Oyekola scored 80-74, 78-74 and 76-72 points to overcome never-say-die Nwoye who was seeking a revenge as they clashed for the second time in their boxing careers.

Oyekola was pushed in all corners by a determined Nwoye who fought hard to prove his qualities in a scintillating fight that brought the best out of both boxers.

It also gave the crowd a night they would always remember as Oyekola rose to the occasion to impress his home fans.

Oyekola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was happy about the victory but could not have done it but for the determination to win which motivated him to prepare very well.

“I am happy about the victory, it did not come easy but I was well prepared for anything Nwoye threw at me.

“I defeated him in Lagos during our years in the amateur level, and it felt good beating him once again at the professional level.

“I give Nwoye his due respect, he is a great boxer, but I am greater and would always strive to prove my quality when called to deliver.

“However, I want bigger challenges so I could continue to tell the world especially my fans how good I am,’’ Oyekola said.

Six other fights held at the hall that gave boxing fans in Ibadan a treat they would forever remember.

Eminent personalities such as the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi the third and his entourage were among the teeming fans that graced the occasion. The Alaafin was also a boxer in his teenage years.

In other fights that kept the fans on their feet, Daniel Big Shark Emeka knocked out Sulaimon Olags Adeosun in the second round of their six-round national heavyweight match.

Emeka’s well delivered sublime blows gave Adeosun no chance to recover as centre referee halted the proceedings to avert further disastrous damage on Adeosun’s part.

Vincent Essien and Segun Showboy Olalehin’s national light welterweight challenge was unfortunately called off in the fifth round as both boxers ignored the referees warning of holding themselves.

Olalehin told NAN that he was disappointed about the referees decision as he was not the offender. He blamed his opponent’s immature way of boxing.

“I had a great fight and was sad the referee had to call it off. I had the match in my hands already and the victory would have launched me in my professional career.

“I hope the officials would go back and watch the video clips because I was not the offender but my opponent’s lack of discipline caused the situation to go out of hands.

“I hope to get another chance at the GOtv Boxing Night because it is what I really need now to push my professional career,’’ Olalehin said.

In another action filled fight, Micheal Lion Heart Godwin beat Idowu ID Cabasa Okusote in their national weight bout.

A combination of well delivered blows in the seventh round of their eight round match gave Godwin the victory as both boxers went toe to toe in a bid to subdue one another.

However, Godwin’s ability to receive and respond well proved worthwhile as he ran way with the victory over Okusote by way of technical knockout.

Olaide Fijabi Fijabon also tantalized home fans as he stylishly put away longtime rival Kazeem Iberu Ariyo in a unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 79-73, 79-74 and 80-74 in favour of Fijabi.

Akeem Dodo also fighting to prove his quality behind home fans impressed spectacularly, crushing Franc Houanvoegbe from the Republic of Benin.

Hard fighting Dodo needed just the third round of their eight round scheduled international light middleweight challenge to knockout Houanvoegbe.

His rapid counter punching was just too much for the Houanvoegbe to handle.

In another fight, Nigeria’s Oto Joeboy’ Joseph defended his crown, beating Nathaniel Nukpe from Ghana in their African Boxing Union lightweight title fight.

However, the victory party did not come for Joeboy until after the 12th round when the judges scored the fight 120-108, 118-110 and 118-110.

An elated Joeboy told NAN that he was happy about the victory but could not have achieved it but for the huge support of the fans cheering him to victory.