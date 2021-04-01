



Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been put on notice by new UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou was crowned heavyweight world champion last weekend when he KO’d Stipe Miocic in their rematch.

And although he has now set his sights on a super-fight with Jon Jones later this year, he also wants to crossover to boxing.





Asked about fighting Joshua or Fury – who are due to clash this summer – Ngannou told ESPN : “This is in the future, it’s somewhere, definitely. I’m going to box, I have to box in my career.

“My main dream has always been the noble art and even though I deviated into MMA, which I love, I still have to fulfil something in boxing.”