Foreign based boxers from the United States of America are expected to join and few others in camp for next month’s Olympic qualifiers in Senegal.

National boxing coach, Anthony Konyegwachi, stated that he hopes the Nigeria boxing Federation will be able to accommodate a large contingent of boxers to the Boxing Olympic qualifiers to boost the country’s chances in the event.





Konyegwachi speaking with newsmen said he hopes the boxers will also be ready ahead of time and reveal some foreign based boxers will also be joining.

“Hopefully if we can go with 8 male boxers in eight weight categories and then 5 female weight I believe we will do better in Senegal because we are expecting some foreign based boxers coming in about two or three from the USA and some others that will join the camping.”