Floyd Mayweather has insisted he will not return to the professional ring.

The boxing legend has not fought since he stopped Conor McGregor in the 10th round in 2017.

He retired for the second time but returned to stop Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their exhibition clash on New Year’s Day last year.

And while Mayweather has not ruled out another such bout, he claims he will not rematch old rival Manny Pacquiao.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” he told Reuters.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.

“I’ll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions; between $10 and $30 million.

“I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting.”

Despite the rise of mixed martial arts and other combat sports, Mayweather said boxing reigns supreme because of its rich history and ability to produce legendary champions.

“I never call myself a celebrity,” he said. “I’m a legendary icon because when I’m long gone they will still be talking about me.

Mayweather said that when he boxed McGregor, it was the most money any MMA fighter had ever earned for a single fight.

“We gave the MMA sport a boost,” he added. “Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA but for right now I’m in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I’m involved.”