Floyd Mayweather Jr. is no longer interested in fighting a rematch against Manny Pacquiao, as the Filipino star is now being managed by Al Haymon, and he’s going in another direction for his next bout rather than facing Floyd in 2019. Pacquiao, 39, is headed towards a fight against Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in early 2019.

Floyd is trying to be relevant, but he’s going about it the wrong way by targeting UFC fighters and looking to make a retread fight against a shot Pacquiao. It’s kind of sad.

Mayweather doesn’t seem too pleased at Pacquiao going in another direction for his next fight. Mayweather really wanted to fight him again despite the boxing public showing zero interest in seeing them fight again. Fans are still angry at the non-effort from Mayweather and Pacquiao to make their expensive 2015 fight entertaining.

Mayweather boxed carefully from the outside most of the fight, and Pacquiao looked afraid to mix it up after taking some hard shots in the early rounds. The undercard was filled with the following mismatches: Leo Santa Cruz vs Jose Cayetano, Vasyl Lomacheno vs. Gamalier Rodriguez, Jessie Hart vs. Mike Jimenez and Brad Solomon vs. Adrian Granados. There was enough money in the promotion to bring in a good undercard, but it didn’t happen.

Mayweather had talked recently of wanting to face Pacquiao in a rematch despite the boxing public not calling for a second fight. The fans want to see Mayweather return to boxing to mix it up with the likes of Saul Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 is low on the list of fights the boxing world wants to see from Mayweather, but unfortunately that’s the only one that Floyd is talking about wanting to do in terms of him facing a real boxer. Mayweather says he wants to fight UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

”I don’t give a f–k about what’s going on with Manny Pacquiao,” Mayweather said to TMZ. ”What I’ve been working on, communicating with Al Haymon, and we been coming up with the best fights under our umbrella. So, Pacquiao is now under our umbrella, under the Mayweather and Haymon umbrella. We’re all one. I think the best fight for Pacquiao, which I told Al Haymon, is Adrien Broner,” Mayweather said.

If Mayweather pushes for the second fight against Pacquiao, it can probably take place in 2020 if the fans want it. I think it’s a crazy idea though. Mayweather needs to keep his name alive by fighting relevant fighters in the boxing world, not over-the-hill guys on their last legs. The best thing Mayweather can do is take on the likes of Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman now and beat him. With the ring rust Thurman will have when he returns to the ring off of a 2-year layoff, he’ll be perfect for Mayweather to beat.

”We got Errol Spence,” Mayweather said about Haymon managing Spence’s career. ”They talking about Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, but we not going to make that fight happen right now. Right now, we must take that fight and let it build, and then down the line let the fight happen,” Mayweather said about the Spence vs. Crawford fight.