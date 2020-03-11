<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Floyd Mayweather appeared to have called out Anthony Joshua as he named the one aspect of boxing he really, really dislikes during a recent Q&A in England.

The former pound-for-pound king went on record to claim there’s too many belts in boxing, slamming governing bodies for their ‘interim’ and ‘super’ titles.

“What I don’t like about the sport right now – What is an ‘interim’ champ? They’ve got ‘interim’ champ now,” he passionately explained.

The 43-year-old continued by saying that there should be one world title for each boxing organisation.

“They’re awarding guys vacant belts. And they’ve got ‘super’ champions,” he added. “I don’t believe that. If you’ve got four boxing organisations, you should only have four champions.”





World Boxing Association (WBA) have up to three (!!) world champions for a division. For example, they’ve three middleweight title holders in the shape of Canelo Alvarez (super), Ryōta Murata (regular) and Chris Eubank Jr (interim).

World Boxing Council (WBC) also operate a new bizarre system in the form of the franchise champion. Vasyl Lomachenko was elevated to the franchise lightweight champion of the world, muddling the 135lb weight class with American phenom Devin Haney fighting for a vacant world title.

International Boxing Federation (IBF) are guilty of having numerous world champions, too.

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) are currently the only governing body to have just one world champion for each division.

interestingly, Mayweather made a great point as the number of belts causes mass confusion among boxing fans who struggle to keep up.