Floyd Mayweather claims he is coming out of retirement in 2020 to work on a spectacular event with UFC boss Dana White.

The pair were pictured courtside together at the Staples Center as Boston Celtics lost to LA Clippers this week.

And days later, Mayweather announced he will be making his return, alongside UFC president White.

The boxing superstar wrote on Twitter: “@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

And he kept fans guessing with a series of hashtags, including: “#boxing”, “UFC” and “MMA”.

The announcement on social media comes in the same week the 42-year-old admitted it was time to ‘hang it up’ after insisting he was finished with the the ‘very brutal sport’.

However, the multi-millionaire confirmed he will still compete in exhibition bouts, having having made £7million at the end of 2018 for his one round demolition of kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

The American came out of retirement in 2017 to work with US promoter White when UFC superstar Conor McGregor swapped the octagon for the ring.

Before the crossover event, White announced plans to create Zuffa Boxing, but has so far backdated the launch of the promotion.

And Mayweather – who has his own promotion – wants to kickstart an MMA empire.

It is not yet understood what the two combat sports bosses are said to be working on.

Though Mayweather has recently been linked with a clash against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat McGregor last year.