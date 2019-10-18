<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

US-based Nigerian cruiserweight boxer Efe Apochi will fight in Nigeria if the fee is right.

Efe Apochi on fighting in Nigeria

The ‘Nigerian Pitbull’ has knocked out all his nine opponents since he joined the professional ranks in 2017 in the US.

He knocked out Journey man Larry Pryor in the fourth round at the Arena Theatre, Houston, Texas forthnight ago to remain undefeated.

He told newsmen in a Facebook chat that fighting in Nigeria was part of his future plans. The 31-year-old said: “I would like to fight in Nigeria if the money is right”

“The professional scene in Nigeria has grown and I would love to be part of it but I have to be well taken care of,” Apochi said.

The former Team Nigeria Captain admitted needing more fights under his belt to challenge for titles, adding that he will be back in the ring in December.

“I will keep building my record until I can get at least 15 fights then I will get into world rankings and will be able to call out anybody for a title shot”

“I spoke to my manager and promoter Shelley Finkel, so I should be back in the ring in December.”