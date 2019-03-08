



Heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba has been talking tough ahead his upcoming fight in California on Saturday.

The undefeated Nigerian will continue his ascent toward the top of the heavyweight division when he faces veteran Amir Mansour Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Talking about his gameplan, the 6-foot-7 giant with a ferocious right hand punch said: “This is my first step-up fight, so I am looking forward to that.

“Amir is very quick, very fast. I have got to back him up with my jab, to split him up with my jab.

“I cannot allow him to come close to me. If he does, I won’t be able to throw my right hand. But I am a different guy than everybody else he has fought.

“Everything that he’s been able to do in the ring, he’s not going to be able to do against me.”

The 24-year-old Ughelli- born heavyweight has won seven out of eight fights via knockouts and he was also recognized by Houston Boxing Awards as the biggest discovery of 2018.

Amir Monsour, born Lavern Moorer, is a former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Heavyweight champion and recently lost the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title to Filip Hrgovic in September.

The 46-year-old has been jailed twice for drug related offenses and has fought 27 times, winning 23 times, lost three and drawn once. 16 wins came via knockouts.