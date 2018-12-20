Nigerian ex-Olympian boxer Efe Ajagba will step into the ring against Santino Turnbow in a six-round heavyweight affair in what promises to be an exciting night of under-card action headlined by a World Boxing Council (WBC) World Super Welterweight Title showdown between undefeated Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison at the Barclays Center, New York on Saturday, December 22.

Ajagba, who is undefeated in 7 fights, is seen as a promising star in the heavyweight division and made the headlines all over the world in August when his opponent, Curtis Harper, walked out of the fight after touching gloves and the bell sounded to start the opening round.

24 year-old Ajagba, who was Nigeria’s sole representative at the Rio Olympics boxing event in 2016, beat Nick Jones via a first-round knockout at the Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California last October and bloodied Rodney Hernandez’s face in his third fight as a professional to win a fourth round stoppage on the Deontay Wilder-Bermane Stiverne under-card last year.

All but one of Ajagba’s 7 fights have ended in first round knockouts.

Also fighting on the same under-card will be Nigeria’s former boxing team captain Efetobor Apochi, 31, who will take on cruiser-weight Eric Abraham in a six-round attraction.

Undefeated in five fights, Apochi led the Nigerian boxing team to the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won a bronze medal.