Efe Ajagba will step into the ring against European champion, Ali Eren Demirezen, in a battle of 2016 Olympians putting their unbeaten records on the line.

The ten-round heavyweight affair promises to be an exciting night of under-card action headlined by an World Boxing Association Welterweight World Title showdown between eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao and unbeaten champion Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 20.

Ajagba, who is undefeated in 10 fights, is seen as a promising star in the heavyweight division and made the headlines all over the world last year when his opponent, Curtis Harper, walked out of the fight after touching gloves and the bell sounded to start the opening round.

Ajagba hopes to remain unbeaten against Turkey’s Demirezen who has won 10 of his 11 fights via knockouts since turning pro after the 2016 Olympics.

Demirezen, 29 recently defended his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) European heavyweight title against Adnan Redzovic in April, winning by disqualification while Ajagba knocked out Michael Wallisch in the second round on April 27.