Nigeria’s boxing sensation Efe Ajagba recorded another second-round knockout victory in a month to increase his rising profile in the heavyweight division.

Ajagba, who knocked out Amir Mansour in two rounds last month, this time knocked out German Michael Wallisch at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas.

Referee Tony Weeks stopped their scheduled 10-round fight after 4 minutes after seeing enough of Ajagba hammering Wallisch with ferocious punches.

Ajagba threw a ton of punches in the opening round, with Wallisch looking to get inside and crowd the power-punching Nigerian. He did get there, but doing effective work once there proved a bit more difficult.

In the second, Ajagba hammered Wallisch down to a knee, and then landed a shot with Wallisch on the canvas.

Referee Tony Weeks counted the knockdown and gave Wallisch time to recover, but Wallisch didn’t take much.

When the action resumed, Ajagba unloaded and landed enough hard right and left shots without Wallisch responding that the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 1:40 of the second round.

Wallisch protested the referee’s decision as he was still on his feet when the bout was stopped, with his back against the ropes.

Ajagba, 25, is now undefeated in 10 fights with nine fight ending through knock-outs. The only fight that didn’t end in a knock-out was his famous fight with Curtis Harper where the American left the ring after the opening bell. It is regarded as the fastest win in boxing history.