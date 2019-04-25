<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of what will be his biggest fight so far in his professional career, Efe Ajagba’s goals in boxing is to be a heavyweight champion and help Nigerian boxers with their careers.

The undefeated Nigerian will fight once-beaten Michael Wallisch at the Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday and the 25-year-old Ughelli-born pugilist believes he is prepared to face the 33 year-old German.

The fight, a 10-round heavyweight affair, is part of the under-card fights for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) World Lightweight Title clash between Robert Easter Jr and Rances Barthelemy.

“My biggest dream is to be heavyweight champion. That is what I am training for—it will change my life. Every day, I don’t miss any training and I think about that championship. That’s how you get somewhere.

“Every fighter is nervous when they walk to the ring. When I step into the ring, I don’t get intimidated by this man because I concentrate on what I am going to do—because I trained for the fight, I am well-prepared. That’s the only thing that can take your nerves away.”

“When I start making a lot of money, I want to help other boxers from Nigeria come to America to box here. In Nigeria, it is very difficult.”

In his last fight Ajagba, who lives in Stafford, Texas, and trains with Ronnie Shields, defeated his toughest competition to date by stopping longtime contender Amir Mansour after two rounds.

Wallisch beat Fabio Tuiach in 2015 to win the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) European Heavyweight Title and successfully defended the title by beating Ivica Bacurin in 2016.

Wallisch won the vacant Global Boxing Union World Heavyweight Title by beating Bernard Adie early 2018 but lost the WBO European title when he was hammered by Chirstian Hammer in the 5th round in the only professional loss in 19 fights in December.