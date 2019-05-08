Nigeria’s promising boxing prospect Efe Ajagba expects to fight ranked heavyweights within a year or two and admits he needs to fight boxers that would take him the distance if he needs to progress in the division.
The 25 year-old Ughelli-born boxer is undefeated in 10 fights with nine fights won inside two rounds. The only fight that did not end in knock-out was his famous fight with Curtis Harper where the American left the ring after the opening bell without throwing a punch. The fight is regarded as the fastest win in boxing history.
Ajagba said: “I will be back in the ring in June in Texas but I really need someone who can take me the distance.
He added: “In one year, or maybe two, I think I will be fighting against top guys.
“We are going to keep stepping up. This was my first time fighting on Showtime, so I am looking forward to that step.”
Ajagba said that he will return to the gym very soon because the plan is to return on the Jermall Charlo-Brandon Adams under-card.
“Jermall and I have the same trainer (Ronnie Shields) and I will be on his under-card.
“I am looking forward to my next fight in June”.