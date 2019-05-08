<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s promising boxing prospect Efe Ajagba expects to fight ranked heavyweights within a year or two and admits he needs to fight boxers that would take him the distance if he needs to progress in the division.

The 25 year-old Ughelli-born boxer is undefeated in 10 fights with nine fights won inside two rounds. The only fight that did not end in knock-out was his famous fight with Curtis Harper where the American left the ring after the opening bell without throwing a punch. The fight is regarded as the fastest win in boxing history.

Ajagba said: “I will be back in the ring in June in Texas but I really need someone who can take me the distance.

He added: “In one year, or maybe two, I think I will be fighting against top guys.

“We are going to keep stepping up. This was my first time fighting on Showtime, so I am looking forward to that step.”

Ajagba said that he will return to the gym very soon because the plan is to return on the Jermall Charlo-Brandon Adams under-card.

“Jermall and I have the same trainer (Ronnie Shields) and I will be on his under-card.

“I am looking forward to my next fight in June”.