



Nigerian Heavyweight Boxer Efe Ajagba improved his record in the division to 9-0 (8 KO) with a second round knockout victory against veteran Amir Mansour (23-4-1, 16 KO).

Ajagba dropped his 42-year-old opponent once in the first round and decisively inside the third minute of the second round in the Shawn Porter-Yordenis Ugas card at the Dignity Health Sports Park, California on Saturday.

Heavy Puncher🥊#Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba is on a different level. Unbeaten since turning pro in July 2017. Keep flying @AjagbaEfe 💪pic.twitter.com/j90h8O5Shz — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) March 10, 2019

It was the Ughelli-born pugilist’s first fight in 2019 and he says his sight is firmly fixed on becoming world champion.

“I want to be the best heavyweight in the world,That’s my dream.”