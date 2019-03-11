Efe Ajagba Amir Mansour

Nigerian Heavyweight Boxer Efe Ajagba improved his record in the division to 9-0 (8 KO) with a second round knockout victory against veteran Amir Mansour (23-4-1, 16 KO).

Ajagba dropped his 42-year-old opponent once in the first round and decisively inside the third minute of the second round in the Shawn Porter-Yordenis Ugas card at the Dignity Health Sports Park, California on Saturday.

It was the Ughelli-born pugilist’s first fight in 2019 and he says his sight is firmly fixed on becoming world champion.

“I want to be the best heavyweight in the world,That’s my dream.”

