Efe Ajagba condemned World Boxing Organisation (WBO) European Heavyweight champion, Ali Eren Demirezen to his first defeat by recording a unanimous decision at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of Ajagba, who is now undefeated in 11 fights, by scores of 99-91 twice and 97-93.

Ajagba used his towering physique throughout the ten-round heavyweight fight, landing 191 punches out of 877, and an elbow injury forced the former Olympian to go the distance for the first time in his profession career.

Ajagba said after the fight: “This was the first fighter to take me the distance.

“He was strong and could take my punches. My trainer just told me to keep using my jab and stay in the middle of the ring.

“I hurt my elbow early on, so I couldn’t shoot my right hand like I wanted. But I won’t use that as an excuse. As a tall man I had to use the jab and if it went the distance, that was my best way to win.”