Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has disclosed that former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Andy Ruiz Jnr ‘was like a relief’ to his client after taken off the pressure.

The former Champ lost the IBF, WBO and WBA title to Mexican’s Ruiz Jnr after suffering a four times knockout after which the referee stepped in during the seventh round to end the fight.

According to London mayor Sadiq Khan on BBC Radio 5 Live’s ‘No passion, No point’ podcast, Hearn declared that finally losing may prove beneficial to Joshua in the long run.

He said: “Anthony has this massive pressure on his shoulders all the time. He is the first megastar of boxing in this country and it was almost like a relief to him. He will never admit that but the fact that I am the challenger now, I am not this champion who has four belts and who everyone expects me to win all the time, It’s kind of like the pressure is off.”

29-year-old British fighter didn’t seem to have a lucky chance this time as he has lost his professional carrier to Ruiz Jnr.

Khan added: “The Anthony Joshua story about how his life was transformed by boxing. A great judge was clearly wise in relation to giving Anthony a second chance and he is a fantastic role model. All I say to people who are not au fait with boxing is watch two of AJ’s post bout speeches. One after Klitschko, his magnanimity but secondly after his defeat in Madison Square Garden.

“It shows not only the class of the man but how we should all conduct ourselves whether or not in politics, whether it’s winning or losing a legal case or in sport. We love and adore Anthony in this city. The sense of pride he gives us is massive.”