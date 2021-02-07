



Eddie Hearn has revealed the small matter of whose name appear first still needs to be decided for the heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The two titanic Brits are hoping to battle it out in the ring this year and unify the heavyweight division.

Joshua, who reclaimed his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr, currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

And Fury holds the WBC belt after stopping Deontay Wilder in round seven exactly a year ago.

An announcement is expected to be made in the next couple of weeks, but before any fight can take place there’s still a few things to be ironed out.

“Still to be discussed. I’m looking forward to that one,” Hearn told Boxing Scene when asked whose name will appear first.

Eddie Hearn: “It’s looking like Canelo vs. Saunders will happen on May 8

“I suppose you have whose name is first, who goes to the ring first, who has the first changing room, who will weigh in first.





“Jokes aside, that’s not something that will necessarily be solved in one phone call. But it will be a discussion point over the next week or so.”

“I can’t imagine a Zoom coin flip. It’s better to paper it and discuss it and come to an amicable agreement.

“For me AJ is the bigger draw globally. But again, we are not interested in a debate where the fight falls apart because of things like that.

“We just need to box that off. In any unification fight this is always a conversation that can be arduous.”

Giving an update on the fight being announced, Hearn said: “All moving in the right direction.

“When we put the contract together it took time because we were trying to work to a contract that wouldn’t come back with hundreds of comments and it didn’t.

“There are still minor details to iron out but we have Top Rank’s comments and are working through those now.

“There’s no deadline. We expect the fight to take place in June, I wouldn’t rule out early July but June is where we want to be.”