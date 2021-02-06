



Boxing fans are in for a treat after being patient for so long based on the revelation from English international boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn.

According to the Brit, a world heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be announced in the next two weeks.

The showdown, which will be a unification fight has been on the cards for a while. Joshua’s possession of the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles is up against Fury, who is the World Boxing Council (WBC) champion.

Hearn explained the delay: “We’re back and forward with draft contracts. We’ve sent a draft contract, they’ve sent some minor changes nothing too big, so again we’re moving in the right direction.

“I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve said the next two weeks’ but the next two weeks we hope for an official announcement and then we go out and decide where this thing will take place.”





This unification bout is the most highly-anticipated fight in modern boxing history and the two British boxers have fans that have been waiting for both to go at it.

There are indications that it could take place abroad, with Hearn touting Saudi Arabia and the United States among the possible host sites to be able to get fans in.

“We’ve had massive offers from the Middle East,” the promoter said when asked about the possible location for the fight.

“We’re talking to Qatar, we’re talking to Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, we’re talking to Singapore, we’re talking to China, we’re talking to America.

“A couple of wildcards in there as well. But first of all I want to make sure the deal is in place then we can go out there and talk to these people sensibly and with confidence this fight is happening, and like I said we’re a couple of weeks away.”