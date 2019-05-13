<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Africa Games 2015 boxing gold medalist, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, beat Ramón “Dinamita” Meza to win the World Boxing Council/Fecarbox (Central American Boxing Federation) Intercontinental (Silver) title on Saturday at the Fausto Gutiérrez Moreno Auditorium, Tijuana, Mexico.

Oyeleye continued his dominant run in the professional ranks, notching up his 11th successive triumph by knocking down the Mexican in the fifth round of their scheduled eight-round Super Welterweight contest.

Oyeleye, a southpaw, trains with trainer Young Dick Tiger in Tiger boxing gym in Los Angeles and beat Ghanaian Victus Kemavor at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, in December.

Oyeleye signed as a professional boxer by American multi-millionaire boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather in 2016 also beat Juan Ramon Guzman via unanimous decision in his last fight in March.