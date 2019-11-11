<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eddie Hearn is teeing up Dillian Whyte for a fight on the undercard of the fiercely anticipated Anthony Joshua versus Andy Ruiz II bout.

The heavyweight’s last fight saw him defeat Oscar Rivas in a thrilling contest, before being provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test. The Londoner is now clear to fight, but was stripped of his WBC interim title.

Whyte will replace the Jono Carroll versus Scott Quigg fight, after Quigg was forced to pull out of the Saudi Arabia fight with an elbow injury.

Asked who the Brixton fighter would face, promoter Hearn – speaking at the KSI versus Logan Paul II card he was promoting – said: ‘Not sure yet. It’s not going to be a top five-ten guy.