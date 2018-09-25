Dillian Whyte has said he is ‘mentally and physically ready’ to face old foe Anthony Joshua following the heavyweight champion’s victory over Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua successfully defended his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts by knocking out the Russian in the seventh round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old’s next goal is to have a shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world against WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder.

But Whyte, 30, is second in line to be in the opposite corner for Joshua’s next Wembley fight, which is already pencilled in for April 13 2019.

The British pair have history.

Whyte beat Joshua in his first fight at amateur level back in 2009, winning by unanimous decision over three rounds, but Joshua later got his own back on the professional stage with Whyte suffering a seventh round knock-out in what remains his only defeat in 25 fights.