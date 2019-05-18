<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dillian Whyte insists he will not be shocked if Deontay Wilder’s reign as WBC champion is ended by Dominic Breazeale this weekend.

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Breazeale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the early hours of Sunday morning and the winner could be a future opponent for Whyte, who is the WBC’s No 1 ranked contender.

Alabama’s Wilder retained his belt following a split-decision draw with Tyson Fury last December, while he overcame a torrid seventh round to stop Luis Ortiz in March, and Whyte believes Californian Breazeale could seize his chance to dethrone the champion.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “Deontay Wilder, I wouldn’t want to be one of his handlers or his manager because they must have nightmares and headaches watching him fight all the time, because he’s not good at any one thing. He’s not a good boxer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Breazeale beats him, because Breazeale seems to be tough and he seems like he can take a punch.”

Whyte is preparing to face Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20 as the Londoner risks his WBC status against an undefeated rival contender.