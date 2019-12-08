<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, for defeating his opponent, Andy Ruiz Jr, in Saturday’s World Heavyweight Boxing fight in Saudi Arabia, to reclaim his World Heavyweight titles.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation in a statement by NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja on Sunday.

She said that the victory over the Mexican was not only a thing of pride to Nigerians, but to Africa as a whole.

Dabiri-Erewa stated, “I congratulate you on this wonderful feat, for winning this tense, but historical fight. We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to use your professional prowess to extol the virtues of Nigerian heritage.”

She added, “Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the youth of Nigeria. Your victory is also a testimony to the fact that Nigerians are great people, contributing in many ways to the development of the country and the continent as a whole.”

The NIDCOM boss noted with satisfaction that in spite of the challenges faced by Joshua in his career, he had remained determined and focused “and did not allow that to lure him into any form of criminality or depression.”