Dereck Chisora has offered to replace Jarrell Miller and fight Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in June.

American loudmouth Miller, 30, was denied a boxing license by the New York State Athletic Commission after he failed a Voluntary Anti Doping Agency test.

The failed test means his proposed June 1 bout against WBA, IBF and WBO champ Joshua, 29, looks all but off with Miller denied the right to fight in New York.

Speaking to IFL TV Chisora, who fights Senad Gashi on Saturday night, revealed he and manager David Haye have expressed an interest in “saving the show” and facing AJ in New York.

Chisora, 35, said, “David Haye called me and said would you like to fight.

“Listen, if we can go to America and save the show, AJ is my boy and I love him. There ain’t nothing wrong with that man.

“Time don’t wait for nobody, that’s one thing they teach you in school, time waits for nobody.

“It’s up to AJ, It’s AJ’s decision, it’s not Eddie Hearn’s decision, it’s not anybody else’s decision.”

Miller had drummed up interest in the pay-per-view bout with Joshua by managing to drag Watford’s unified champ into a trash-talking battle.

One of Miller’s memorable press-conference jibes to AJ was accusing the 2012 Olympic gold medallist of doping after joining the pro ranks.

Now that accusation has fallen flat on the face of the Brooklyner who sees a reported £4million career high pay-day down the drain.

Not impressed with the failed test, Chisora slammed Miller as a “f****** mug” – and predicted the American will conjure up an excuse for the failed test.

Chisora added, “He’s a cheat, an American bum, eating burgers, lobster whatever, he’s a mug.”