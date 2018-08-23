WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is hoping that a victory over Tyson Fury will create a forceful demand for a full division unification with WBA, IBF, IBO, WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

Wilder is going to defend his title against Fury in the fall, likely on a November date in Las Vegas.

Joshua is going to make a mandatory defense against Alexander Povetkin of Russia on September 22 at Wembley in London.

Joshua already has another return date set for April 13, also at Wembley.

But, Wilder believes the boxer’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, and head trainer Rob McCracken, will never allow the fight to happen that soon.

Wilder is hoping that an army of fans from both sides of the pond apply a vast amount of pressure to force the high stakes unification to take place.

“We already know they’re not fighting me. Eddie already revealed it, he slipped up and said it. It could be a while. We are going to continue to do our thing. Once I beat Fury, there are not any questions about who the man in the division is. If they continue to pick other people then god bless them,” Wilder said.

“The thing is that Rob McCracken is not going to let him fight until Rob McCracken thinks he is ready. I heard that and I believe it. I believe it can happen but only through the power of the fans. I think he is going to have to be forced to do it. You guys, the fans over here have the power to do that. You’re doing that with the ticket sales now.

“This is just the beginning. Once I beat Fury and he is still avoiding me, this can’t be a lost cause. This can’t something that turns into Lennox Lewis and Riddick Bowe. I don’t want that. I know I’m the best, I just want to prove it.”