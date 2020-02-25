<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dethroned WBC champion, Deontay Wilder, has incredibly claimed the costume he wore for his ring walk, played a big part in his defeat to Tyson Fury on Sunday morning.

The American also confirmed he will be triggering his rematch clause.

Wilder wore a black and red armoured body suit with a matching mask and crown before the fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

He has now claimed his defeat was because of the 45-pound costume weakening his legs.

He told Yahoo: “He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was way too heavy for me.





“I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.”

Wilder also confirmed that he will exercise his right for a third fight, which will happen in the summer.

“The rematch is definitely going to happen. We’re going to get it on. I want to get right back to it,” he told The Athletic.