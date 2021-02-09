



Deontay Wilder has launched an explosive rant at sacked coach Mark Breland after he said his career is “over” in a recent interview.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ branded Breland as “jealous” and hit out at his decision to break his silence to the UK media.

The veteran trainer, who threw in the towel during Wilder’s world title fight against Tyson Fury, came out swinging as he slammed his former pupil.

He took aim at Wilder’s habits in training camp and criticised his boxing resume in response to wild allegations against him.

“It’s crazy, bro. It’s crazy, because I had this man around me for so long, you know what I’m saying?” He told 78SPORTSTV via Bad Left Hook.





“I had him around my family, my kids. I fed this dude. Even when many people thought I outgrew him. Many, many wanted me to fire him but I kept him on board. And to hear all these things that he’s saying, it’s crazy.

“You should’ve been gone a long time ago. But because of the love that I had, you know what I’m saying, to continue to give you a job and all that – even after the fact of all his medical issues that he has personally going on with himself, I still kept him around.

And for him to betray me and say crazy stuff, you know, it is a little hurtful only for the simple fact of how close you had him around family, and even playing with your kids.

“But God is good, man, and things happen for a reason. This just even furthermore allows me that he had something, deeper rooted hate about me.