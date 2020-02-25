<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’ s fiancee Telli Swift wants a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Wilder lost the WBC heavyweight title to Fury on Saturday in a 7th round knockout which was his first professional loss.

Wilder has a rematch clause in his contract and it remains to be seen if he will exercise it.

And reacting to her fiancee’s loss, Swift took to her Instagram handle to praise Wilder and explained why she is confident he will return to the top of the boxing world.





“Deontay, you showed us what Strength, Passion, and Courage looks like. You showed the world what it takes to Be A Champion.”

“Most people have no idea just how hard you train, the blood, sweat, and tears you put into this sport for other people’s entertainment … One moment in time does not define your legacy, your legacy is created throughout time and we will continue to do just that.”

“Continue to give God the glory so we can get back our belt! #WilderFury3 here we come!! #thesagacontinues #stillourchamp #bombzquad.”