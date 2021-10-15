Deontay Wilder broke right hand during defeat to Tyson Fury – co-manager

Deontay Wilder’s vaunted right hand — the most dangerous weapon in boxing — produced two fourth-round knockdowns of Tyson Fury in their all-time great heavyweight title fight Saturday, but the hand was far from 100% during the second half of the bout.

Wilder’s co-manager, Shelly Finkel, told ESPN on Thursday that the former heavyweight champion suffered a broken right hand “somewhere around Round 6” of the 11th-round KO loss to Fury in Las Vegas.

Wilder will have surgery Monday in Atlanta to repair one of the middle metacarpals, and according to Finkel, won’t be able to train for approximately 3½ months.

“He’ll fight sometime in the spring or early summer as long as he’s healthy and he’s good and he’s up to it,” Finkel said. “He’s still in pain with the hand and his equilibrium was off, somewhere around the third round (Fury connected behind the ear), that’s why his balance wasn’t the same.

“He feels he trained so hard and then the two incidents — no disrespect at all to Fury — he put in all that effort and wasn’t able to fight him healthy.”