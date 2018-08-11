Deontay Wilder has continued the biggest boxing debate in decades by saying he believes that Anthony Joshua will not fight him, even if they both win their next fights against Tyson Fury and Alexander Povetkin respectively.

Wilder has labelled Joshua a disgrace, and believes the Brit should be embarrassed of himself.

Wilder is due to meet Fury in November or December, with a date to be announced, whilst AJ will defend his WBA heavyweight title against Povetkin on September 22 at Wembley Stadium.

The 32-year-old American isn’t convinced that a win in both bouts for the two is enough to see them face off next April.

Eddie Hearn recently spoke about the fight not going ahead, and claimed that they sent all the signed paperwork ready for the Wilder camp to accept, but for them to pull out.

Wilder, however, told BoxingScene that him and his advisors never received the document signed by Joshua himself.

“He ain’t gotta worry about that April date, because that ain’t gonna happen,” Wilder told BoxingScene.com. “These guys don’t wanna fight me.

“We knew the April fight wasn’t gonna happen when Eddie Hearn sent the contract and Joshua come out here, advertising and putting out to his fans that he signed the damn contract, and when we get the contract, Eddie Hearn’s name is on it. I said ‘Look at this sh*t.”