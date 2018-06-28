Deontay Wilder unleashed a tirade of abuse at Anthony Joshua, claiming that the British heavyweight is ducking a fight with him.

The American wrote: ‘I knew I smelt p**** but damn, I didn’t know the odor was that strong you coward a** b****.

‘Had the world waiting for 3 months playing games just for this moment. You’re not a true champion, you’re just a weak minded coward that’s holding hard metal.’

The duo have been engaged in drawn out negotiations over a massive unification fight.

But Wilder failed to agree terms and it now seems highly likely that Joshua will take on his WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin next.

AJ is the WBA, IBF and WBO champion whilst Wilder possesses the WBC strap but time is ticking if the 28-year-old is to keep hold of his WBA title.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was given 24 hours to wrap up a deal and it now appears likely that fans will have to wait until next February or March to see Joshua vs Wilder.

Heavy-hitting Povetkin lies in wait for the former Olympic champion and their clash is set to take place in September.

It remains to be seen whether the undefeated American will fight in the interim or wait for his foe from across the Atlantic to complete his mandatory defence.

Clearly the bad blood between the pair is only increasing which will ultimately only generate more interest when they eventually lock horns.