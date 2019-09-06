<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Deontay Wilder claims he lost respect for Anthony Joshua long before his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The feud of the heavyweight champions relates back to private conversations they had while trying to make a fight with one another in 2017 and 2018.

Talks for an undisputed heavyweight title clash between Joshua and Wilder dominated boxing news headlines for over a year, with public words of bitterness being exchanged from promoters and managers in the media.

However, it appears as though the fighters’ relationship truly soured behind the scenes.

When asked about AJ’s recent comments suggesting he’s been frozen out of the heavyweight picture by his rivals, Wilder told 78SPORTSTV, “I’ll never freeze nobody out.

“I’m in the business of blessing people. Just like I tried to before, in the beginning.

“Just like we had private conversations, but you went and ran and showed your masters.

“I don’t respect you no more, bro. I have no respect.

“When we had those private conversations and you went back and showed Eddie what we was talking about, then you lost my respect wholeheartedly.”